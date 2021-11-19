NOV. 19
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton, through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature turkey talk with Miss Jessica. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
