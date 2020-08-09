(Editor's note: Changed to reflect cancellation of Cubs-Cardinals game video at NelsonCorp Field.)
AUGUST 9
— Lyons Farmers Market and Vendor Fair offers indoor and outdoor shopping from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
