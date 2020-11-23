NOVEMBER 23
— Victory Center Ministries has partnered with NelsonCorp Field Staff for a drive-up Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. NelsonCorp Field is located at 537 Ball Park Dr. in Clinton. Food boxes contain all the elements that make up a nutritious Thanksgiving meal. Call the Victory Center at 563-242-9016 to reserve a food box. Victory Center will also have a sign up sheet for those who want to receive a cooked meal instead of the food box. No one can sign-up for both lists.
