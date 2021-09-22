SEPT. 22
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes baked spaghetti, garlic bread, tossed salad and watermelon. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.