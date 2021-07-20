JULY 20
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Kathie Lockhart, an official trainer for the Deb Tucker Studio 180 rulers. The Studio 180 rulers give you very accurate piecing when creating a quilt and offer you the opportunity to make a perfectly sized quilt block. Registration forms for the September quilt show will also be available at the meeting. The last quilt show in September 2019 featured over 100 quilts by guild members. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
— Stonecroft "After Five"; 6:30-8 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $11. Special Feature is Dorrie Manon of The Rusty Silo, a shop in Albany, Illinois. Inspirational speaker is Theresa Crystal, who will talk about her life in the Army. For reservations, call Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887-4097.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Totally Tuesday in the Park takes over the 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton, Illinois. Food trucks from Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts and Holly's Hot Dogs will sell food from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Stockwells will provide live music from 6-8 p.m.
