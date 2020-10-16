OCTOBER 16
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Rock Creek Marina has planned a weekend full of Halloween activities that are free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. - Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative Halloween campsites. At 5 p.m. the archery range will be open in the basement of the Eco Center, and at 7 p.m. a Halloween movie will be presented under the deck at the Eco Center. Visitors may wear pajamas and bring camping chairs. Concessions will be available for cash only.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will address signs of fall. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
