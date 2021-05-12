MAY 12
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Star Walk at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley Nature Center. A Naturalist will lead the walk to the Lost Nation Public Hunting Area. The parking lot sits on a hilltop with level trails, clear views to the horizon and a dark sky. Call 563-349-0956 for event details and to confirm registration.
