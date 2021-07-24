JULY 24
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
