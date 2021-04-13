APRIL 13
— Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m.; Prairie Hills will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12 St., Clinton. Donate and get registered for a giveaway from Prairie Hills. Clinton Culver’s will provide a coupon for a pint of frozen custard to all donors.
— The L'Arche Clinton online auction continues. Log on to 32auctions.com/larcheclinton and register as a bidder to start shopping. Bidders will be notified when they are outbid. Items must be picked up by winning bidders by Friday, April 23 at the L'Arche Clinton office, 715 S. third St., lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer. Bidding ends at 11 p.m. April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.