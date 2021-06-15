JUNE 15
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Bev Peterman, from DeWitt, will share how she takes photos or other pictures and creates art quilts with applique and thread painting. Anyone in interested in fiber arts is invited to attend the meeting.
— Clinton Public Library will host storytime in Clinton Park between South Third and South Fourth Streets from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
— Fulton Kiwanis Club hosts Picnic in the Park at the 10th Avenue park from 5:30-8 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink, prepared by Fulton Meat Market, are on the menu. Live entertainment will be provided by 3 On the Tree. Residents should bring their own lawn chairs for seating.
