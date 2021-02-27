Legislators discuss U.S. 30 during coffee

Rep. Mary Wolfe, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Sen. Chris Cournoyer 

FEBRUARY 27 

The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.  will host a legislative coffee from 9:30–11 a.m. Virtual links to log in are posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com.

— An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation's environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation. 

