OCT. 15
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from noon to 6 p.m.
— Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer's first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.