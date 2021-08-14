AUGUST 14
Clinton County Master Gardeners will host a Monarch Celebration Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will be at the County Fairgrounds Auditorium and in the Master Gardener Outdoor Living Classroom gardens. Children's activities include monarch egg and caterpillar searches, a scavenger hunt, craft projects and live exhibits.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
