MAY 5
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
