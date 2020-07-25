JULY 25
— Random Tanner will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 7 p.m. with Jamie Triller, Ro Pesci, DJ Smokey and L.V. The Sixth Avenue gate will open at 6 p.m. Residents in attendance must wear masks upon entering the gates. Temperatures will be checked. Seating adheres to social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked not to gather in groups of more than 10.
— Local retailers will take part in the Consignment Crawl from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by Lyons Business and Professional Association, Downtown Clinton Alliance and Visit Clinton Iowa, the Crawl will include retailers as well as consignment and resale shops this year. Businesses taking part in the Crawl include The Odd Shop, Renaissance Resale Boutique, Broken Spoke, Grandma Nell's, Deja Vu Furniture, Street of Dreams, Unique & More, Tom & Audrey's Antiques & Collectibles, $3 Thrift Store, The Underground, Peaceful River Creations, Dudad's Hallmark, Whimsical Wonders, Three Dove Designs, Shred-eze and Riverfront Antiques and Boutiques at Riverfront.
