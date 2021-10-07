OCT. 7
— Clinton High School's Synergy, a science, technology, engineering and math program, will host an open house and ribbon cutting at its headquarters, 215 Sixth Ave. S., Suite 20, in Clinton. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include a light lunch.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— From 3:30-6:30 pm at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, the Morrison Chamber of Commerce will host a Fall Pop-Up Market. The NorthSide BarbaQ Food Truck will be on site and the Third Wheel will provide music from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More than 25 vendors have signed up for the market.
— At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, residents can listen to candidates for November's city and school elections at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. The forum will be televised on MediaCom and live-streamed on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.