AUGUST 2
— Spring Valley Reformed Church welcomes Trinity Men's Quartet to its outdoor stage Sunday, August 2, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton. A free will offering will be taken.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 2, 2020 @ 1:51 am
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
James "Jimmy" Heath Sr., 73, formerly of the Clinton area, died July 25, in Waco Texas. He is survived by sons Tom and Jim; and sisters - Sally Schaaf and Diane Dethmann. Arrangements are pending.
