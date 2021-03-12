MARCH 12
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— The Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Peace Center will show the movie "Starved: Our Food Insecurity Crisis" via Zoom at 3 p.m. The 30-minute film will be followed by a group discussion. This documentary examines food insecurity — as a societal problem, identifying the causes and exploring the many ways in which the government, non-profits, farmers, and individuals are working to bring nutritious meals to the tables of those who need them. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5NNp2kIBT_OwNlnGu7QqGQ to register.
