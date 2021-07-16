JULY 16
— Clinton Go Red for Women's Digital Experience is set for noon, and participation is free. Register at https://heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ZvlEduyTLuQLufUJ1Q_xg and receive a Zoom invitation. Heather Baker will be keynote speaker.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
