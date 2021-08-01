AUGUST 1
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes The Kramers to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The church will serve root beer floats. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre rummage sale includes costumes and props and CAST merchandise. Visit 120 Sixth Ave. S. in Clinton between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for deals. Cash and VENMO will be accepted.
