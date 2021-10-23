OCT. 23
— Scott for Tots kicks off its holiday toy drive with a party at Ray's Time Out from noon to 5 p.m. The bands 3 On the Tree, Brooke Byam and The Daymakers and Second Chance Band will provide music. Admission will be a $10 donation plus one toy per person or $15 plus one toy per couple. Ray's Time Out is located at 1815 Manufacturing Dr. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Trick or Treat at the Airport is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. at Clinton Municipal Airport, 2000 S. 60th St.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Jackson County asks residents to help Jackson County Conservation naturalist Tony Vorwald rehabilitate the Shooting Star Knoll from 1-4 p.m. Shooting star is a spring wildflower found in Iowa oak savannas and prairies. Volunteers will help remove invasive and woody species and enjoy a fire at the Prairie Creek Pavilion. This event also serves as naturalist Tony Vorwald’s birthday party. For registration or questions please contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com. Prairie Creek Recreation Area Pavilion is located at 1215 East Summitt St. in Maquoketa.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church host a trunk-or-treat event and hayride from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Rd. outside Fulton, Illinois.
— Morrison, Illinois's Chamber of Commerce hosts the Morrison Fall Festival from 1-4 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St., in Morrison. The event includes a Halloween costume parade with prizes, trunk-or-treat, a door decoration contest, games and activities and music.
— Soaring Eagle Nature Center will host its fall festival from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3923 N. Third St., Clinton. Visitors can roast hot dogs, make s'mores and go on a naturalist-led hike. The free event will include live music, a campfire, games and hayrack rides.
