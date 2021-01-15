JANUARY 15
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature live barred owls and Clinton County Conservation Naturalist Jessica Steines. Funtime starts at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dennis Pingel, 81, of Camanche passed away, Tuesday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. A full obit will be in Saturday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.