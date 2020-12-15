DECEMBER 15
— Pizza Hut will host a fundraiser for The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 5-7 p.m. The Center will receive 20% of the sales at Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton during those two hours. Carry-out and delivery are available.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
