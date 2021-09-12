SEPT. 12
— The Clinton Half Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. in the 200 Block of Fifth Ave. S. Proceeds will benefit YWCA Clinton.
— Moose Club, at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton, hosts the Sixth Annual Kiwanis Club Show Your Chrome car and bike show from 9 a.m. .to 3 p.m. Top 25 awards will be given at 2 p.m. Raffles and 50/50 tickets will raise money. 3D Sound will provide music. Car sign-up is from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $15 they day of the event.
— Jordan Danielsen will provide Live Music on the Deck at Wide River Winery, 1776 East Deer Creek Rd. in Clinton from 2-5 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 2 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
