AUGUST 25
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Amber and Adam will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck will be the food vendor at this event.
— The Fulton Red Hats will meet at Krumpets in Fulton, Illinois at 12:30 p.m.
