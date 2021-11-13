NOV. 13
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 1519 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, will host a bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
— Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
— To show its gratitude to surrounding communities that have been a blessing and to celebrate 50 years in its current building, Albany United Methodist Church invites the public to a community coffee hour from 9-10:30 a.m. The church will serve coffee, fresh apple cider and pastries. Will Mueller will provide pickin' and singin'.
— Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at Remington's, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Entry fee is $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will have Boy Band Night, featuring music from the 1990s boy bands. Beginning at 7 p.m. performers will bring back the songs of The Backstreet Boys, NSync, the New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men and One Direction. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Second Chance Band will play at Denny O's, 307 10th Ave. in Fulton, at 8 p.m.
— Central DeWitt High School presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. General admission is $10. Central DeWitt students and staff will be admitted for $5. Activity passes and spouse passes will not be accepted as valid admission to the performance. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check.
— Bitzy's will thank its customers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by giving away food, dog treats and prizes. Bitzy's is located at 1401 N. Second St. in Clinton.
— Peaceful River Creations hosts certified hypnotist and life coach Anne Marie Brooks from 1-2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available through Eventbrite. Seating is limited. Peaceful River is located at 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.