APRIL 3
— Run/Walk Club, 9 a.m., Rock Creek. Rock Creek Campground and park is a great place to get outside to run or walk. With the waterfront property along the backwaters of the Mississippi it is relatively quiet, not a lot of traffic, an abundance of wildlife and you can't beat the nice flat roads/trails. There will be a map provided with distances so you can customize how far you and your friends want to go.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center welcomes chicks to Funtime Saturday. Executive Director Sarah Lind will teach children about chicks and their care, share her experiences raising chickens and offer an opportunity for children to take turns holding the small creatures. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
— Animal Care Apprentice, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek. Do you love animals? Even ones that are scaly or a bit slimy? Get some volunteer hours while helping your local non-profit out by getting some real-world experience handling, interacting and caring for the various Nature Gallery animals. Must be 13 years of age or older. Call or text (563) 212-0955 interested.
— The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have baby animals on site from 3-4:30 p.m. Children will see a baby lamb, rabbits and chicks. Taking photos is encouraged. Face masks are required.
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
