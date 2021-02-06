FEBRUARY 6
— Hawks are Happenin' at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Children will learn about hawks from Miss Roberta. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will weave hearts to give to special people in their lives during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The one-hour program begins at 3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.