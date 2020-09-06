SEPTEMBER 6
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, in Fulton, Illinois, welcomes The Bontragers to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. This is the last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
— Clinton County Democrats will host a socially distanced ice cream social at 11 a.m. in Clinton Park at Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South. Candidates meet with small groups. Voter registration and absentee ballot request forms will be available. Face coverings are required.
