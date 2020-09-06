Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.