AUGUST 29
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
— The Body, Mind, Spirit Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. First Street. Cost is $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Ticket are available at Eventbrite or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Gateway Area Community Center hosts a game day from 1-4 p.m. Free to all ages, the event will have more than 16 games on PS4, PS3, Xbox 1, 360s and old school systems such as Nintendo plus card games and board games. Free door prizes, snack and drinks are included. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
— Amvets Post 28 at 1317 S. 17th St. in Clinton will dedicate a peace pole at 5 p.m. The four-sided, 6-foot stainless steel pole is engraved with the word Peace in 20 different languages.
— The Eden Valley Nature Center will be open from 1-4 p.m. Masks are required inside the building.
— Jens-Wendt Observatory in Calamus will have an open house at Sherman Park, 2776 160th Ave., at dusk.
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.