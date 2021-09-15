SEPT. 15
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes chicken, pork and shrimp street tacos, Mexican corn and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 4-7 p.m. for muscular dystrophy research.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Building Better Birders Eco Cruises at 6:30 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Whiteside County Public Health Dept. will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 9 a..m. to Noon at La Laguna in Sterling, Illinois.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
