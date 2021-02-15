FEBRUARY 15
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m., 20% of the price of pick-up and delivery orders will go to L'Arche. Call 563-242-3333 to order. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 0F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 4:21 pm
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
