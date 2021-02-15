Pizza Hut Makeover

This image provided by Pizza Hut shows the top of a pizza box featuring the company's new logo. The chain’s famous red roof logo is being tweaked so that it’s white against a swirling red circle. Pizza Hut announced Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, that the company is overhauling its look and menu in hopes of improving sales.

 (AP Photo/Pizza Hut)

FEBRUARY 15 

— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. From 5-7 p.m., 20% of the price of pick-up and delivery orders will go to L'Arche. Call 563-242-3333 to order. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.

Tags

Trending Video