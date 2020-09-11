SEPTEMBER 11
— The Clinton Fire and Police Departments will conduct a 9/11 memorial service at Central Fire Station, 344 Third Ave. S. in Clinton. The service will begin at 8:45 a.m. by the flag pole.
— Children will celebrate Patriot Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. the Funtime Friday program is designed for preschoolers, but any child is welcome. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.