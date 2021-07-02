JULY 2
— Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This Clinton County Conservation series is a time where youngsters of all ages and their guardians can spend time playing in nature, making up their own nature stories. At times, a story will be read and an outdoor theme or activity will be planned. The program is youth-led, but a naturalist will be there to help facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
