MARCH 1
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will have a fundraiser through Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. Pizza Ranch will donate part of the sales of drive-thru orders during those hours to the Society.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
DES MOINES [mdash] James R. Oliver, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2021. He was married to his wife and life partner, Rosalind, for nearly 50 years. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ben) Vail of Alabama, Brad (Julie) Oliver of Ohio, Chris (R…
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.