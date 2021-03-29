Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center - parachute play - teamwork & movement

Roberta Schwartz, education coordinator at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, left, leads children and grown ups in a teamwork exercise with a giant parachute. The children’s museum will hold its annual omelet breakfast fundraiser Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to support children’s classes and programs. The event is carry-out only and meals must be ordered in advance. Call 243-3600 or message the Discovery Center on Facebook.

 Submitted photo

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public also can join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.

Tags

Trending Video