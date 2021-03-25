MARCH 25
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Worm Moon Hike beginning at 6:30 p.m. A naturalist will guide the hike along the backwater trail while participant enjoy the rising moon and other sights, sounds and sensations of a winter evening. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S, is open 1-4 p.m.
