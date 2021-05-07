MAY 7
— Children will plant flowers with their mothers during the Felix Adler Discovery Center's Mother's Day edition of Funtime Friday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
