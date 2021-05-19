MAY 19
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 4-6 p.m. Venders will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
— CGH Medical Center will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 2-7 p.m. at CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Rd., Sterling, Illinois. This clinic is for individuals 12 years of age or older who reside or work in the State of Illinois. There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. To register for an appointment, visit www.cghmc.com/vaccine or call 815-632-5298 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
