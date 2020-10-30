OCTOBER 30
— Lyons Business and Professional Association businesses along Main Avenue in Clinton will give out treats from 3-5 p.m.
— The Clinton LumberKings have partnered with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive at NelsonCorp Field from noon until 5 p.m. inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on Sixth Avenue North. Donors may park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lumberkings.
