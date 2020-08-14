AUGUST 14
— The DeWitt library will host a Teddy Bear Sleepover from 5 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday. Register a bear or other stuffed friend at the library before 5 p.m. Friday. Breakfast will be served Saturday morning. Parents should pick up their children between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free. Call the library at 563-659-5523 for more information.
— Funtime Friday at the Children's Discovery Center will have children and adults moving to Music, Music, Music beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Center has a large collection of melodic and rhythm instruments that children and parents can play together. Participants will be socially distanced and no snack will be served.
— Concealed Carry Classes will take place online from 6-8 p.m. Download the Zoom app t attend. Classes cost $50, payable by cash or check. Call, text of message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
