JUNE 10
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given July 13.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a star walk at Eden Valley Refuge, 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin, at 8:30 p.m. The group will caravan from the nature center to McAndrews Wildlife Area and walk along a path winding up a large hill to a clear view of the sky. Call 563-357-0759 for information and registration.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Always, Patsy Cline" at 8 p.m. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
