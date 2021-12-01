DEC. 1
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host its first Wild Winter Wednesday program of the season. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Chef Stephanie Godke from the Mississippi River Distillery Company in LeClaire will talk about holiday treats. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, hosts a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. The menu includes grilled pork chops, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, applesauce, and brownie hot fudge sundaes.
