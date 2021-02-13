FEBRUARY 13
— Valentine's Day is for the Birds at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. At 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone bird feeders to care for their feathered friends this winter, and the Discovery Center will prepare children for a backyard bird count. The program is geared to young children, but all are welcome. Masks are required. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program will be repeated from 3-4 p.m. during the Saturday Special.
— Carry Concealed classes are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Cost is $50. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
