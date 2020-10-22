OCTOBER 22
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— The LumberKings will host Curbside Concessions from noon to 6 p.m. with discounted prices. Fans can view the order form here or and place orders by calling the LumberKings' office at 563-242-0727, extension #1. Payment must be made over the phone. Orders can be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com. The Lumberkings's office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made by phone by 5:30 p.m. Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the children's playground area on Sixth Avenue North.
— Shopping and wine tasting join hands in the Haunted Wine Walk in downtown Clinton from 5-7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for costumes, and shoppers can register at every participating store for a $600 wine cooler from Zirkelbach. Retailers taking part in the event are Albert's Jewelers, Boutiques at Riverfront, Cake Fantasies, Dudad's Hallmark, Grandma Nell's Lundin's Auto Spa, Peaceful River Creations, Zirkelbach, Black Relic, Brown's Shoe Fit, Deja Vu, Exo Salon & Spa, Happy Joe's, Mijitas and Riverfront Antiques.
