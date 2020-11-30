NOVEMBER 30
— The LumberKings will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from noon to 5 p.m. inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on Sixth Avenue North. Donors may park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field. Donors can book an appointment in advance here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lumberkings.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Pizza Ranch will donate 10% from carryout sales from 5-8 p.m. to Clinton Scouts for their centennial trip to Yellowstone National Park next summer. Order at PizzaRanch.com or call to order and choose carryout. Donation buckets are located at the carryout window and front desk. Pizza Ranch is located at 1347 11th St. NW in Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
