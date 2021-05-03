MAY 3
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Birds of a Feather at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Learn about the fearsome Birds of Prey found in Iowa and their awesome adaptations that make them unique. A live presentation with our red-tailed hawk and barred owl will be given at Rock Creek Marina and Campground.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale during the month of May.
