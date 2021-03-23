Sandi Christiansen and Jan Hansen, soup supper, Clinton County Historical Society Museum

Sandi Christiansen, left, and Jan Hansen prepare chili bowls for delivery to the curb during Clinton County Historical Society Museum’s Supper in a Sack fundraiser in November.

MARCH 23 

— The Clinton County Historical Society at 601 S 1st Street will hold a drive-up Chili in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. Enjoy homemade chili along with crackers, applesauce and dessert for $5.00.

