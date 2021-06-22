JUNE 22
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Blueridge Mountains Travel Log will be presented at 6:30 PM at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve a seat.
— A Moonlight and Music Cruise will begin at 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The boat will launch under the waxing Strawberry Moon and head out to quiet waters for an hour or so of home-spun acoustic music. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.