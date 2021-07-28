JULY 28
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Brooke Byam will play at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. Residents can shop the Lyons Farmer's Market and enjoy live music.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation will stage a Caving Extravaganza in Werden's Cave at 5 p.m. at Eden Valley. The event is free, but space is limited. Sign up at www.mycountyparks.com.
— Clinton County Conservation will have a Mussel Beach Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The Blue Heron pontoon will take participants out to learn about and wade for the 15 species of freshwater mussels that live on Mussel Beach. Call 563-259-1876 for reservations.
